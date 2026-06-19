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Appearing for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about dress code and allowed items

NTA has released important guidelines for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, including dress code, allowed items, and security rules. Candidates must follow all instructions carefully, as failure to comply may lead to denial of entry at the exam centre.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Appearing for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about dress code and allowed items
Image Credit: NEET Re-exam 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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