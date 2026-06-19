/Appearing for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026? Here’s everything you need to know about dress code and allowed items

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released important guidelines for students appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21. These instructions include details about the dress code, items allowed inside the exam hall, and security rules. Candidates are advised to carefully follow these guidelines to avoid any problems on exam day.
Candidates appearing for the NEET UG re-exam should follow these rules:
Transparent water bottles are permitted inside the hall
Carry your admit card in a transparent plastic pouch, which protects against rain and damage
Religious items are allowed. Kalawas, turbans, hijabs, and other faith-based symbols can be worn. However, they should reach the centre early for proper checking.
Light, comfortable clothing is ideal. Full-sleeve or woollen clothing is permitted if needed, but expect extra security screening
Slippers or low-heeled footwear are preferred. High heels may trigger additional checking at the gate
The NTA has strictly banned the following items:-
Mobile phones
Smartwatches
Bluetooth devices
Earphones or any communication device
Metallic items
Large belt buckles
Heavy jewellery
Anything that could interfere with security checks
No exceptions. Don't test it.
Every candidate goes through frisking before entering. It takes time. Factor that in, and arrive early, rushing through security right before the exam starts is the last thing you want on your mind walking into the hall.
For any doubts, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.
Following the NEET UG 2026 re-exam guidelines is very important for a smooth exam experience. Students should stay calm, be prepared, and follow all rules carefully to avoid any issues. Proper planning and timely arrival can help you focus better and perform well in the exam.
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