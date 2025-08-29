APPSC FBO 2025 Admit Card Released At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download

APPSC FBO 2025 Admit Card: The Andhra Pradesh Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) for the examinations that will take place on 7th September, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. psc.ap.gov.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 650 vacancies. Candidates must know that admit card is one of the very important documents for the exam as all the details are mentioned on it and candidates will have to carry a physical copy of it along with the valid ID proof to the examination centre. Without it, they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

APPSC FBO 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: You will find the ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Hall Ticket’ section on the homepage, open it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Download Hall Ticket for Forest Beat Officer/ Assistant Beat Officer Exam 2025’

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your Registration ID/ OTPR ID and date of birth and submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your Hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details then download and print it out for the day of the examination.

APPSC FBO 2025 Admit Card: Important Instructions

Candidates must carefully verify all the details printed on their admit card before the examination. Along with the admit card, they should carry a valid photo identification document such as an Aadhaar Card or Voter ID to the exam centre. It is advisable to arrive well in advance of the reporting time to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Additionally, candidates should strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card and comply with all guidelines issued by the examination authorities. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.