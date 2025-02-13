APPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Tickets Here

APPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates appearing for the Group 2 Main Examination can download their admit cards from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. According to the official notice, the Group 2 Main Examination will be conducted on February 23, 2025, in two shifts. Paper 1 is scheduled from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, while Paper 2 will take place from 3 PM to 5.30 PM across 13 district centers. The exam will be objective-type, and candidates will answer questions either in Offline mode (OMR-based) or through a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The APPSC Group 2 exam aims to fill 899 vacancies across various departments. The registration process began on December 21 and ended on January 10, 2024.

"The candidates are hereby advised to download the Hall Tickets well in advance and go through the Instructions thereon. They are advised to bring only the Hall Ticket sheet to the Examination Center. The rest of the instructions sheets need not be brought. They should also locate the venue allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time on the day of examination,” reads the official notification.

APPSC Group 2 Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for APPSC Group 2 Mains Hall Ticket 2025.

A new page will appear, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

After entering the required information, click the submit button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details, download the admit card, and take a printout for future reference.

The APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam includes two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will take place in the morning session, while Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon session. Each paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration for each paper is 150 minutes.