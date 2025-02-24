APPSC Mains Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Released At psc.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

APPSC Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the initial answer keys for the Group 2 Services Mains Examination conducted on Sunday, February 23. Candidates can view and download the answer key from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Out of 92,250 registered candidates, 86,459 downloaded their hall tickets. A total of 79,599 candidates appeared in the morning shift, while 79,451 took the exam in the afternoon shift. According to APPSC, the overall attendance for the Group 2 Mains exam was 92 percent. The objection window will be available from February 25 to February 27, 2025.

Objections for both papers must be submitted online. The commission stated that objections sent via post, WhatsApp, SMS, phone, in person, or any other method will not be accepted. Additionally, objections submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

APPSC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “Initial key to the post of Group-II Services Mains Examination Notification No.11/2023 – (Published on 23/02/2025)”.

Click on the links for APPSC Group 2 Mains Answer Key Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key PDF for future reference

This recruitment drive aims to fill 905 vacancies in various Executive and Non-Executive posts. The APPSC Group 2 Mains exam consists of two papers, each containing 150 multiple-choice questions, with a total of 150 marks. For every wrong answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted as per the negative marking rule.

Before the exam, APPSC warned candidates about a fake notice circulating on social media that falsely claimed the exam had been postponed.