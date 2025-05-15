APRJC Result 2025 Declared At aprs.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

APRJC Result 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the results of the A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) 2025 today, Wednesday, May 14. Students who took the exam can view their results on the official website — aprs.apcfss.in. The APRJC CET 2025 was conducted on April 25 to fill 1,425 seats in residential junior colleges across the state. The result includes important information such as the candidate’s name, category, marks secured, and candidate ID.

This information will help students assess their performance and check their eligibility for the next stages of the admission process. The entrance test was held for admission to 1,425 seats in residential junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The exam carried a total of 150 marks, with each section allotted 50 marks.

Following the result announcement, the first phase of counselling will begin for students from the Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. The schedule is as follows:

MPC/EET: May 20

BPC/CGT: May 21

MEC/CEC: May 22

APRJC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘APRJC Result 2025’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Candidate ID, Date of Birth, and the Captcha code

Step 4: Click ‘Submit’ to view your result

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use

Once the results are announced, students will be shortlisted based on their scores and the official cut-off marks. Those who qualify will be invited to take part in the counselling process, which will be held in two phases to ensure equal chances for everyone.

Candidates should keep all required documents ready beforehand to avoid any issues during counselling. Complete instructions, including the counselling schedule and seat allotment details, will be shared on the official website.