APSC CCE Final Result 2024 Released At apsc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download PDF Here

APSC CCE Final Result 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (2023) for recruitment to various government services/posts in Assam on December 5, 2024. Candidates can check their results and qualifying status in PDF format on the official website: apsc.nic.in. Chiranjeev Phukan secured the top rank in the Assam Civil Service (ACS), while Partha Prat Iv Sarivah claimed the first position in the Assam Police Service (APS). Notably, women candidates dominated the results, with 7 out of the top 10 positions in ACS and 4 out of the top 10 in APS being secured by them.

The interview (personality test) round for the APSC CCE 2024 took place from November 13 to 29, 2024. The final results were compiled based on candidates' performance in both the mains written examination and the interview/personality test.

APSC CCE Final Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

Click on the link for the result.

A PDF file will appear on your screen.

Look for your name and roll number in the list.

Download the PDF and print it for future reference.

A total of 45 candidates have been selected for Assam Civil Service (ACS), 35 for Assam Police Service (APS), one for Superintendent of Taxes, one for Superintendent of Excise, 13 for Assam Finance Service, six for Block Development Officer, four for Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, four for Inspector of Taxes, four for Inspector of Labour, one for Assistant Employment Officer, three for Sub-Registrar, 107 for Assistant Accounts Officer, and 11 for Inspecting Auditor (Elementary Education).

The objective-type exam consists of two papers: General Studies I and General Studies II, each carrying 200 marks, with no negative marking. The exam is conducted offline and includes six main papers: one essay paper, four general studies papers, and one language paper, with a total of 1,500 marks. The final stage is an offline interview test worth 180 marks.