APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At apsc.nic.in- Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission has officially released the admit cards for the APSC Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number or roll number and date of birth to access their hall tickets.

An admit card is a very important document for the examination as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. So they must check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Released At licindia.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download it for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: Application Process Begins At cbse.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Direct Link To Apply Here

The APSC CCE Mains Exam will take place on 11th, 12th and 13th October, 2025 in two shifts, first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and second shift from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The APSC CCE Preliminary Exam 2025 was conducted on 8th June, comprising two papers, General Studies 1 and General Studies 2 of 200 marks each. Candidates who qualified in the prelims are now eligible to appear for the mains stage, which consists of a written examination followed by an interview or personality test. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.