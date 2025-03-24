APSC CCE Notification 2025 Released At apsc.nic.in- Check Eligibility, Fees And Other Details Here

APSC CCE Exam 2025: The APSC CCE notification has been released. The application process for the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 will begin on March 28. Eligible candidates can apply online at apsc.nic.in. The last date to submit applications is April 29 until 5 PM, and the last date to pay the application fee is May 1 until 5 PM. The official notification states that, “The candidates applying for the Examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all stages of the Examination, for which they are admitted by the Commission, viz. Preliminary Examination, Main (Written) Examination, and Personality Test (Interview) will be purely provisional, subject to satisfaction of the prescribed eligibility conditions."

APSC CCE Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Must be an Indian citizen.

Age should be between 21 and 38 years as of January 1, 2024 (relaxation applicable for reserved categories).

Must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Should know Assamese or any other official, associate, or tribal language of Assam.

Must be a permanent resident of Assam and registered with a district employment office.

APSC CCE Exam 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at apsc.nic.in. Click on the APSC CCE 2025 application link on the homepage. Register and complete the application form. Upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and submit the form. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

APSC CCE Exam 2025: Selection process

Preliminary Exam – Consists of two General Studies papers, each carrying 200 marks. Candidates who qualify will proceed to the next stage.

Main Exam & Interview – The main exam is a written test, followed by an interview to evaluate the candidate’s personality, knowledge, and suitability for the position.

APSC CCE Exam 2025: Application fees

The application fee for general category candidates, including ex-servicemen, is Rs 297.20 (inclusive of taxes and processing fees). For SC, ST, BPL candidates of all categories, PwBD (including ex-servicemen of these categories), and women candidates, the application fee is Rs 197.20.