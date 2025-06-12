APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At apsc.nic.in- Check Details Here

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission will soon close the objection window for the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 provisional answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections can visit the official website at apsc.nic.in. To support their objections, candidates must submit valid documented evidence.

“Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim in the link provided in the official website on or before 13-06-2025 for taking necessary action from this end. No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. The link will be available from tomorrow on 09/06/2025. No petition through email or hard copy regarding claim and objection against Answer key will be considered,” as per the official notice.

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Here’s how to challenge

Go to the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to raise objections for the APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025.

Log in using your credentials and proceed.

Review the answer key and submit your objection along with valid supporting documents.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future use.

The APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 was held on June 8, 2025. The prelims included two papers – General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 – each carrying 200 marks.Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which includes a written test and an interview or personality assessment.