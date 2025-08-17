APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 187 Junior Engineer Posts At apsc.nic.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link Here

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially started the applications for the Junior Engineer (JE) positions across various engineering disciplines under the Public Health Engineering Department. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the recruitment is 13th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 187 positions. The selection process, eligibility criteria and educational qualification are all mentioned in official notice which is available on the official website.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be between 18 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025, with age relaxations available for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Assam government rules. To be eligible, candidates must have completed a three-year diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or Chemical Engineering from an institution recognized by AICTE. Preference will be given to diploma holders who possess practical experience and hands-on knowledge of engineering projects.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘JE Registration 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then create a new account and register yourself using your basic contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

