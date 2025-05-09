Are Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, And Faridabad Open Or Closed Today Due To India-Pakistan War?

India-Pakista War School Holiday: As part of precautionary step amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, schools in Gurugram will remain closed today but there is no official confirmation about schools of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad in Haryana. The schools are likely to function as normally, unless an official notice is issued. Schools are also likely to conduct online classes today.

Though parents and students are anxious about possible school and college closures elsewhere, there is no formal announcement in this regard apart from Gurugram. Authorities advise citizens to remain vigilant as the situation evolves.

These developments follow a significant military operation by India in response to Pakistan’s aggression in the early hours of May 7. Under the codename ‘Sindoor’, Indian forces launched a series of coordinated precision strikes deep into Pakistani territory, including regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the deadly Pakistan-backed deadly terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives.

The operation is ongoing and exact figures are still emerging. In a further escalation, Indian forces also thwarted a large-scale Pakistani drone and missile attack on multiple northern and western military installations. India's air defence capabilities successfully neutralised threats, including the destruction of a Pakistani air defence system near Lahore.