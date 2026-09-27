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Are ‘smart’ phones making children ‘weaker’? Students’ performance worsens after Covid – report reveals why

PISA 2025 shows a continued decline in student performance across mathematics, reading and science, with OECD-average scores reaching their lowest levels so far. The report also examines students’ use of digital devices and AI chatbots for learning, while highlighting how classroom distraction from devices is associated with lower science scores.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 10:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
Are ‘smart’ phones making children ‘weaker’? Students’ performance worsens after Covid – report reveals why
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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