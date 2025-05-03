Assam APSC Recruitment 2025 For Junior Engineer Begins Today At apsc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Assam Public service Commission (APSC) will start the registrations for the Junior Engineer vacancies of the Fishery Department today, i.e. 3rd May, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the position can do it from the official website, i.e apsc.nic.in.

The APSC is aiming to fill the 32 Junior Engineer posts and the last to apply for this recruitment is 2nd June, 2025. The application fee for general category students is Rs. 250 and Rs. 150 for OBC, MOBC and no fees for SC, ST, BPL, PwBD. All the candidates from all the categories will have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 47.20 which is charged by CSC-SPV.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of “Recruitment Advertisements” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Now click on “Junior Engineer (Civil), Fishery Department- Apply here”

Step 4: Now click on “Register” and create your account by entering all the details correctly.

Step 5: After registering yourself successfully, login using the registered credentials.

Step 6: Fill the form with correct details according to the instructions provided.

Step 7: Complete your registration by paying the application fees.

Step 8- Save and download the copy for future reference.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are between the age range of 18 to 40 years as on 1st January, 2025 are eligible for the recruitment. Also, candidates should note that the maximum age limit can be relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates should be Indian as defined in Articles 5 to 8 of Constitution and a permanent resident of Assam. Additionally, candidates must have a 3 year Degree/Diploma from a regular course in Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognised by AICTE. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.