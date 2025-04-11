Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Scorecard Via Mobile App

Assam Class 10th Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has confirmed that the HSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 will be announced on April 11 at 10:30 AM. Students who took the Class 10 board exams can view their results on the official SEBA website and other approved portals. The Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 3, 2025, in two sessions—morning (9 AM to 12 noon) and afternoon (1:30 PM to 4:30 PM). The exams started with the English paper and ended with subjects such as Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, and Nepali.

Students who clear the Class 10 Assam board exam will not get the hard copy of their certificate and marksheet today. The board has informed that the date for issuing physical marksheets will be announced later. The online SEBA Class 10 result will only serve as a provisional marksheet for reference. Students should collect their official marksheets from their schools once they are released.

Assam Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check result via Mobile App

Students can conveniently check their Class 10 results through the official SEBA/ASSEB Result 2025 mobile app. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store and download the “SEBA/ASSEB Result 2025” app.

Step 2: Launch the app and select the “Assam HSLC Result 2025” option.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and any other required information.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The HSLC Examination 2024 was held from February 16 to March 4, and the results were announced within 45 days after the exams ended. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the exams, including 1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls, and 10 transgender students.

The overall pass percentage was 75.70 percent. Among boys, the pass rate was 77.28 percent, while for girls, it was 74.41 percent. Meanwhile, 80 percent of the transgender students cleared the exam. The districts of Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were recognized as the top-performing regions.