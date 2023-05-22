Assam Board Result 2023: SEBA Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon At sebaonline.org- Check Date, Time And Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Assam Board Result 2023: The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) is likely to release the Class 10, and 12 Result 2023 before the end of this month on the main official website. Candidates who have taken the examination are asked to maintain all of their information on hand so that they can retrieve the results quickly and easily. Soon after the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board's official website, results.sebaonline.org, and sebaonline.org. Candidates should be aware that there has been no official confirmation yet.

The class 10 examination was held this year from March 3 to April 1. Candidates who have taken the examination should be aware that in order to obtain their Class 10 Result 2023, they will need to give their roll number as printed on their admit card, as well as other information. Students are urged to get their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools once the results are announced.

Assam Board Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecards

Visit the official website of the board i.e. sebaonline.org

Click on the ‘Assam HSLC 10th result 2023’ link, when it releases.

Enter the roll number and other required details. Then click on submit.

The Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

View the result and download it.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Assam Board is yet to release the Class 12 board exam results. The Assam Class 12 examination was held from February 20 to March 20. More than 8 lakh students are eagerly awaiting their results this year.