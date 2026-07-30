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Assam board's big relief: Flood-hit students can now get certificates free, just one signature away

In a significant relaxation of the usual procedure, the board has waived the requirement for a police report to claim these documents.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Assam board's big relief: Flood-hit students can now get certificates free, just one signature away

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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