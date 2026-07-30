The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced a special relief measure for students affected by the recent floods, waiving fees for duplicate academic documents lost in the disaster.
The move covers students from the flood-hit districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat.
According to a notification issued on July 29, 2026, eligible students can obtain the following documents without paying any fee:
In a significant relaxation of the usual procedure, the board has waived the requirement for a police report to claim these documents. Instead:
ASSEB Secretary Naranarayan Nath confirmed that a self-declaration alone will secure duplicate certificates free of cost for eligible students, replacing the earlier requirement of police verification.
Students seeking duplicate HSLC/AHM documents can apply via the SEBA Services portal (sebaonlineservices.in)
The announcement comes as part of a broader flood relief and rehabilitation package announced by the Assam government, which includes:
Assam Minister of School Education and Higher Education Ranoj Pegu confirmed the initiative on X, stating that the board had acted swiftly to support students who lost their academic documents in the floods.
ASSEB officials said the board remains in touch with schools across the state through email, WhatsApp groups, and phone calls to ensure students facing network disruptions in flood-hit areas are not left out.
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