Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At astu.ac.in- Check Details Here

Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is expected to release the admit cards for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination tomorrow, i.e. 12th April, 2025, Saturday. Once released, candidates who are going to sit for the examination can download their admit cards from the official ASTU website, i.e. astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE examination takes place so students can get admissions into the courses like BAMS/BHMS/BE/BTech in the state. The official notice said “The issue of Admit Card enables the candidate to appear only in the Examination and does not imply that the candidate satisfies all the requirements to be eligible for admission to the programme for which the candidate has appeared in the examination.”

Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official ASTU website- astu.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the “Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Assam CEE 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

The Assam CEE examination will take place on 27th April, 2025 from 11 AM to 2 PM. The examination is of 3 hours and consists of Multiple choice questions (MCQ) of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, 40 questions from each subject. 4 marks are given for every correct answer and penalty of one mark (-1) for every incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.