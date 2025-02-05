Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Today At astu.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Assam CEE Registration 2025: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will start the Assam CEE 2025 registration on February 5, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination can access the direct link on ASTU's official website at astu.ac.in. According to the official notice, the deadline to submit online applications is February 27, 2025. Admit cards will be released on April 12 and will be available on the website until April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE 2025 exam is scheduled for April 27, 2025, and will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions in a single paper with a duration of 3 hours. The question paper will cover Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, with 40 questions in each section. Candidates will earn 4 marks for every correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

Assam CEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at astu.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Assam CEE 2025’ registration link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details to create an account.

Log in using your credentials and complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Assam CEE Registration 2025: Application Fee

Candidates applying for Assam CEE 2025 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,350. As per the official notice, the fee payment status will be updated within 48 hours. If the status is still pending after this timeframe, candidates should reach out to the helpline number available on the official website.