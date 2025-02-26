Assam CEE Registration 2025 Deadline Extended Till March 9 At astu.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Assam CEE Registration 2025: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has extended the registration deadline for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2025). Eligible candidates can now apply until March 9 at astu.ac.in. The exam will take place on April 27 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM. Admit cards will be available for download from April 12 to April 23, 2025. The syllabus will follow the higher secondary level of the Assam State School Education Board. The exam will have multiple-choice questions covering Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each subject will have 40 questions.

“As per the decision of 5th Cell committee Meeting of CEE-2025, held on 25th February, 2025, the last date for submission of online application forms is extended till 9 th March, 2025,” as per the official notification. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Assam CEE Registration 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official ASTU website at astu.ac.in.

Click on the link for the CEE 2025 online application form.

Open the registration link and complete the signup process.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents and make the payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 1350. Payment can be made online through the CEE 2025 login portal. The payment status will be updated as successful within 48 hours. If the status remains pending after 48 hours, candidates should immediately contact the helpline number provided on the website.