Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gunotsav 2025 Results; Check Steps To Download Marksheet

Assam Gunotsav 2025 results 2025: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Gunotsav 2025 results on Thursday, March 27, at 11:30 am at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

While addressing the media after the declaration of the Gunotsav 2025 result, Himanta Sarma emphasised the increase in the number of schools achieving A and A+ grades in evaluation.

How To Check Gunotsav 2025 Results

All the candidates can follow these steps to check Gunotsav 2025 results.

Step 1: Firstly, all the students have to visit the official website of Gunotsav Assam — gunotsav2025.in.

Step 2: Next, select "login" by entering the 11-digit UDISE School Code as the user ID and password.

Step 3: Later, your scores will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and download the mark sheet for future.