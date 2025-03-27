Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878205https://zeenews.india.com/education/assam-chief-minister-himanta-biswa-sarma-announces-gunotsav-2025-results-check-steps-to-download-marksheet-2878205.html
NewsEducation
ASSAM GUNOTSAV RESULT

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gunotsav 2025 Results; Check Steps To Download Marksheet

Assam CM announced the Gunotsav 2025 results on Thursday, March 27, at 11:30 am at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2025, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gunotsav 2025 Results; Check Steps To Download Marksheet Image: ANI

Assam Gunotsav 2025 results 2025: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Gunotsav 2025 results on Thursday, March 27, at 11:30 am at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

While addressing the media after the declaration of the Gunotsav 2025 result, Himanta Sarma emphasised the increase in the number of schools achieving A and A+ grades in evaluation.

How To Check Gunotsav 2025 Results

All the candidates can follow these steps to check Gunotsav 2025 results.

Step 1: Firstly, all the students have to visit the official website of Gunotsav Assam — gunotsav2025.in.

Step 2: Next, select "login" by entering the 11-digit UDISE School Code as the user ID and password.

Step 3: Later, your scores will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and download the mark sheet for future.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK