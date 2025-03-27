Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gunotsav 2025 Results; Check Steps To Download Marksheet
Assam CM announced the Gunotsav 2025 results on Thursday, March 27, at 11:30 am at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.
While addressing the media after the declaration of the Gunotsav 2025 result, Himanta Sarma emphasised the increase in the number of schools achieving A and A+ grades in evaluation.
How To Check Gunotsav 2025 Results
All the candidates can follow these steps to check Gunotsav 2025 results.
Step 1: Firstly, all the students have to visit the official website of Gunotsav Assam — gunotsav2025.in.
Step 2: Next, select "login" by entering the 11-digit UDISE School Code as the user ID and password.
Step 3: Later, your scores will appear on the screen
Step 4: Check the result and download the mark sheet for future.
