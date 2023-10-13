Assam DElEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 To Be Released On This Date At scertpet.co.in- Check Official Notice Here

Assam DElEd Result 2023: The Assam DElEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 has been postponed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT. According to the official announcement, the Round 2 result was supposed to be released on October 11, 2023, but it has been postponed owing to unavoidable circumstances.

"Result of allotment of institute for round 2 scheduled to be published on 11th October, 2023 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances." reads the official website. The Assam DEIED Counselling 2023 procedure began on October 3, 2023, and round one seat allotment was made available on October 5, 2023.

Assam DElEd Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of SCERT on scertpet.co.in.

Open the round 2 seat allotment result link.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Round 2 physical admission with document verification took place in the allotted institute from October 13, 2023 to October 16, 2023. The deadline for submitting admission reports and vacancy lists online was set for October 17, 2023 at 5 p.m.