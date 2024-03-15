Assam Gunotsav Result 2024 Declared At gunotsav2024.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Gunotsav Result 2024: The Elementary Education Samagra Shiksha Assam has declared the Gunostav Result 2024. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered appointment letters at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium in Kalaksherta. Students who received A+ grades also received incentives, as well as fee scholarships for minority students. Those who took the exam can check and obtain the results on the official website, gunotsav2024.in. The fifth version of this programme involves 39 lakh children and 43,591 schools. According to 2023, more than 81% of schools have received A or A+ grades.

CM Himanta celebrated the occasion on social media on X (formerly twitter. The 5th edition of this program includes 39 lakh children and 43,591 schools. According to the 2023, over 81% of schools have obtained A or A+ marks.

CM Himanta celebrated the occasion on social media X "Important day for education and sports in Assam today. We are releasing the results of Gunotsav 2024; distributing scholarships for female students from minority communities, renovation funds for 12,000+ schools, and appointment letters for sportspersons."

Assam Gunotsav Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, gunotsav2024.in.

2. From the homepage, click on the Gunotsav result login window.

3. A new login page would open; enter the requested login information.

4. The Assam Gunotsav results will appear on the screen.

5. Check and download. 6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Students are encouraged to visit the official website for additional information and updates. This endeavour illustrates the government's commitment to creating a conducive environment for learning and growth in Assam's education sector.