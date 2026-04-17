Assam HS 12th result 2026: Not releasing today, Education Minister confirms — Check expected date, time and key details

The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 Result 2026 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students across the state. While many reports suggested that the results might be declared today, the Education Minister has clearly confirmed that the results will not be released yet. Students are advised to wait for the official announcement regarding the result date and time.

Assam HS Result 2026 Latest Update

This year, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Exams 2026. The exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026, across 821 examination centres in Assam.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the results soon, but not today, as confirmed by Higher Education and School Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. He also clarified on social media that reports claiming today’s result declaration are false and just rumours.

Usually, the official result date is announced by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma or the Education Minister through their social media handles. However, the exact result date is still awaited.

Where to Check Assam HS Result 2026

Once released, students can check their results on the following platforms:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam. nic. in

digilocker.gov.in

Students from the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be able to download their marksheets using their roll number and login credentials. It is advised to keep login details ready to avoid last-minute issues.

How to Check Assam HS Result 2026

Visit the official website.

Click on the HS Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

View and download your result

The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, but students should rely only on official updates for the exact date and time. Staying prepared with login details and regularly checking official websites will help ensure a smooth and hassle-free result access once declared.