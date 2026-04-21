Assam HS class 12 result 2026 today? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at ahsec.assam.gov.in
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams soon. Once the results are declared, students will be able to download the scorecard by visiting the official website.
- The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12 results soon.
- While waiting for the result, students are advised to stay calm and be ready with their roll numbers and login details.
- This result will be an important step in their academic journey and future career planning.
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The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams soon. Students who appeared in the exams are eagerly waiting for the result date.
Here’s an update on the expected release date, past trends, and how to check your results online:-
Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Date
According to media reports, the AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be released around April 25, 2026. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.
Once declared, students can check their results on the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in
It is also expected that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may announce the results through a press conference.
Number of Students Appeared
This year, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Exams 2026. The exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026, across 821 exam centres in the state.
Past Year Result Trends
Looking at previous years, the result dates were:
2025: April 30
2024: May 9
2023: June 6
From this trend, it is clear that Assam HS results are usually declared between April and June.
Where to Check Assam HS Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following official websites:
ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
How to Download Assam HS Result 2026
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official AHSEC website
Click on the link “HS Examination Result 2026”
Enter your roll number and registration number
Click on submit
Your marksheet will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
Previous Year Performance
In 2025, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 81.77%.
The Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 is expected soon, and students should keep checking official websites for updates. While waiting for the result, students are advised to stay calm and be ready with their roll numbers and login details. This result will be an important step in their academic journey and future career planning.
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