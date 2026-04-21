Assam HS class 12 result 2026 today? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at ahsec.assam.gov.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Class 12 results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams soon. Students who appeared in the exams are eagerly waiting for the result date.

Here’s an update on the expected release date, past trends, and how to check your results online:-

Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Date

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to media reports, the AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be released around April 25, 2026. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in

It is also expected that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may announce the results through a press conference.

Number of Students Appeared

This year, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS Final Exams 2026. The exams were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026, across 821 exam centres in the state.

Past Year Result Trends

Looking at previous years, the result dates were:

2025: April 30

2024: May 9

2023: June 6

From this trend, it is clear that Assam HS results are usually declared between April and June.

Where to Check Assam HS Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

How to Download Assam HS Result 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official AHSEC website

Click on the link “HS Examination Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on submit

Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Previous Year Performance

In 2025, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 81.77%.

The Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 is expected soon, and students should keep checking official websites for updates. While waiting for the result, students are advised to stay calm and be ready with their roll numbers and login details. This result will be an important step in their academic journey and future career planning.