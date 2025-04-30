Assam HS Result 2025: AHSEC Class 12th Results DECLARED- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Marks Memo Here

Assam Class 12th Result 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30 at 9 am. Students who appeared for the Class 12 final exams can check their results on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and results.ahsecexam.in. The Board released the results for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — during a press conference. Along with the results, details such as the overall pass percentage and district-wise toppers will also be announced. This year, 3,02,420 students appeared for the Higher Secondary exams in Assam. The exams were conducted between February 13 and March 17, 2025, in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

In 2024, AHSEC reported an overall pass rate of 88.64. The stream-wise performance was as follows: Arts had a pass rate of 88.24, Science recorded 90.29, Commerce achieved 88.28, and Vocational stood at 85.78. Girls performed better than boys in all streams. Among the top scorers were Nikhilesh Dutta, Sukanya Kumar, and Sankalpjit Saikia.

Assam HS Result 2025: Here's how to download marks memo

Go to the official AHSEC website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. Click on the link that says “Assam HS Result 2025.” Log in by entering your registration number and roll number. Your Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Assam HS Result 2025; direct link to download here

Students need to score at least the minimum passing marks in every subject. If a student fails in up to three subjects, they will be allowed to take compartment exams. Information about improvement exam applications and dates will be shared after the results are announced.