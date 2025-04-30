Assam HS Result 2025: AHSEC Class 12th Results DECLARED- Official Website Crashed, Check Scorecards Via SMS, Mobile App

Assam HS Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), also known as AHSEC, will announce the Class 12 (HS) results at 9 AM on Wednesday, April 30. Students can check their results on the official websites — ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. The Assam HS exams were held from February 13 to March 17 in two shifts. The practical exams took place earlier, from January 29 to February 10. This year, a total of 3,02,420 students registered for the Class 12 exams across all streams — Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational. Among these, the Arts stream had the most students (2,30,091), followed by Science (57,724), Commerce (17,869), and Vocational (1,241).

After checking their results online, students will need to collect the original mark sheet from their school. The online result is only for reference and can be used for college admissions. The mark sheet will include the student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, and total score.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard via SMS

Step 1: Type the message ‘ASSAM12 (your Roll Number)’.

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

You will receive your Assam Board Class 12 result as an SMS on your mobile phone.

Assam HS Result 2025: Here's how to check via Mobile App

The Assam Class 12 board results will be announced on the official website — ahsec.assam.gov.in. Students can also check their AHSEC 2025 results through the Upolobdha app, managed by ASSEB, which is available for download on the Google Play Store.

To pass the Assam HS exam, students need to score at least 33 percent in each subject and overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be given a chance to sit for compartment exams. However, students who do not meet the criteria in more than two subjects will need to appear for the board exams again next year.