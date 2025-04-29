Assam HS Result 2025: AHSEC Class 12th Results To Be Released On THIS Date At ahsec.assam.gov.in- Check Details Here

Assam HS Result 2025: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will release the Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025, at 9 am. Ranoj Pegu, the Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, announced the date and time for the Class 12th results on his official X handle. "I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year,” as per the tweet. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary final examination can check their results after they are announced on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and results.ahsecexam.in.

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to check the Assam HS Result 2025 on several third-party websites after it is announced. The Assam Higher Secondary Final Exam 2025 was held from February 13 to March 17. The Class 12 exams were conducted in two shifts — the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Assam HS Result 2025: Here’s how to check result via SMS

Open your phone's SMS app.

Type this message: ASSAM12 [Your Roll Number].

Send it to 56263.

You will get your result through SMS shortly.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official AHSEC website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. Click on the link for Assam HS Result 2025. Log in by entering your credentials and submit the details. Your Class 12 result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

Students need to score at least the minimum passing marks in every subject. If a student fails in up to three subjects, they will be allowed to take compartment exams. Information about improvement exam applications and dates will be shared after the results are announced.