Assam HS Result 2025: AHSEC Class 12th Results To Be Released Today At ahsec.assam.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Assam HS Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board is set to declare the AHSEC Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30 through its official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. The Class 12 results will be announced at 9 AM. A direct link to check the Assam HS 2025 result will be made available on the site once it goes live, allowing students to download their digital marksheets. Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, confirmed via X that the results for all streams — Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational — will be declared at the same time. This year, a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary exams.

The official Assam Class 12 Board Result 2025 will be published by the Assam State School Education Board (Division II) on the same website. To pass the Assam HS exam, students need to score at least 33 percent in each subject and overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be given a chance to sit for compartment exams. However, students who do not meet the criteria in more than two subjects will need to appear for the board exams again next year.

Assam HS Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official AHSEC website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. Click on the link for Assam HS Result 2025. Log in by entering your credentials and submit the details. Your Class 12 result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to check the Assam HS Result 2025 on several third-party websites after it is announced. The Assam Higher Secondary Final Exam 2025 was held from February 13 to March 17. The Class 12 exams were conducted in two shifts — the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.