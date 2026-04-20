Assam HS result 2026: AHSEC class 12 result expected soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in
HS Result 2026 date in Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the Assam HS Result 2026 for Class 12 students shortly at resultsassam.nic.in.
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HS Result 2026 date in Assam: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the Assam HS Result 2026 for Class 12 students shortly. As per recent updates, the result is likely to be declared around April 20, 2026, although official confirmation of the exact date and time is still awaited.
Once the Assam HS result 2026 is announced, students will be able to check their results online using their login credentials.
Assam HS Result 2026: Expected Date and Time
The Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results are anticipated to be released in April 2026, possibly in the last week of the month, based on trends and official hints. Earlier speculation about an earlier release was dismissed by officials, confirming that the results will be declared only after due evaluation.
Official Websites to Check Assam HS Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following platforms:
- ahsec.assam.gov.in
- resultsassam.nic.in
- results.ahsecregistration.in
Additionally, results will also be accessible through:
DigiLocker
UPOLOBDHA mobile application
How to Check Assam HS Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their marksheets:
Visit the official website – ahsec.assam.gov.in
Click on the HS Result 2026 link
Enter your roll number and required credentials
Submit the details
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and save the marksheet for future use
Login Credentials Required
To access the Assam HS Result 2026, students will need:
Roll number
Registration number
Details Mentioned on Assam HS Marksheet
The online marksheet will include:
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Stream (Arts, Science, Commerce)
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Result status/division
The Assam HS (Class 12) examinations for 2026 were conducted between February and March 2026 across various centres in the state. Students from multiple streams including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational, appeared for the exams.
Previous Year Trends
2025: April 30
2024: May 9
2023: June 6
This suggests that the board has been releasing results earlier each year, increasing expectations for an April declaration in 2026. Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after the official release.
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