Assam HS result 2026: Is AHSEC releasing results today? Check how to download scorecard via DigiLocker

Students in Assam are eagerly waiting for their Class 12 results, and the long wait may soon come to an end. The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 is expected to be announced shortly, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the state.

According to updates from DigiLocker, the results are likely to be released soon and will be available online for easy access. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards through official websites and digital platforms.

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Assam HS Result 2026: Expected Date

The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 results are likely to be announced soon. A notice on DigiLocker has hinted that the results may be released in the last week of April 2026. Based on previous trends, students can expect the results around April 25.

In earlier years, the results were declared on April 30 (2025), May 9 (2024), and June 6 (2023). This shows that the board has been releasing results earlier each year.

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Official Announcement Details

The results are expected to be officially announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with board officials, in a press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check their provisional marksheets online.

Exam Details

This year, around 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS final exams. The exams were conducted between February 11 and March 16, 2026, across 821 centres in the state.

How to Check Result through Official Website

Students can easily download their marksheet through Official Website by following these simple steps:

Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in

Click on “HS Examination Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and registration number

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Websites to Check Assam HS Result 2026

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How to check results through the DigiLocker:

Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in

Click on “Go To Result” on the homepage

Select “Assam XIIth Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on “Submit” to view your marksheet

How to Check Result on Official Website

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected very soon, bringing relief and excitement for lakhs of students. With multiple online platforms available, checking results has become quick and convenient. Students are advised to keep their login details ready and regularly check official websites for the latest updates.