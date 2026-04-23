Assam HS result 2026: Is AHSEC releasing results today? Check how to download scorecards via resultsassam.nic.in and DigiLocker

Students across Assam are eagerly waiting for the HS (Class 12) Result 2026. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is almost done with the evaluation process, and the result is expected to be announced very soon. With lakhs of students waiting, the official result date is likely to fall in the last week of April 2026.

Follow Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates

HS Assam 2026 Result Date

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) is in the final stage of checking answer sheets for Class 12 exams. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

As per reports, the HS Result 2026 is expected to be released in the last week of April 2026. In the previous year, the result was announced on April 30, showing that the board follows a timely result schedule.

Follow UP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates

HS Result 2026 Key Highlights

Total Students: Around 2.5 lakh

Exam Dates: February 11 to March 16, 2026

Result Status: Expected soon

Official Websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

DigiLocker

Passing Criteria for HS Exam 2026

To pass the Assam HS exams, students must score:

At least 30%–33% marks in each subject

Minimum 33% overall aggregate

For practical subjects:

30% in theory

40% in practical exams

How to Check Result via DigiLocker

Students can easily download their marksheet using DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Log in using Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Step 3: Go to “Education” section

Step 4: Search for AHSEC or Assam Higher Secondary Education Council

Step 5: Select Class XII Marksheet

Step 6: Enter roll number, name, and year (2026)

Step 7: Download and save your marksheet

Official Websites to Check HS Result 2026

Students can check their results on these official portals once released:

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected very soon, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students. With multiple official websites and DigiLocker available, checking results has become easy and fast. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and stay updated with official announcements.