Assam HS result 2026: Is AHSEC releasing results today? Check how to download scorecards via resultsassam.nic.in and DigiLocker
The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by AHSEC after the completion of evaluation, with over 2.5 lakh students awaiting their scores. Students can check and download their marksheets through official websites and DigiLocker.
- Students across Assam are eagerly waiting for the HS (Class 12) Result 2026.
- The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is almost done with the evaluation process.
- With lakhs of students waiting, the official result date is likely to fall in the last week of April 2026.
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Students across Assam are eagerly waiting for the HS (Class 12) Result 2026. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is almost done with the evaluation process, and the result is expected to be announced very soon. With lakhs of students waiting, the official result date is likely to fall in the last week of April 2026.
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HS Assam 2026 Result Date
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) is in the final stage of checking answer sheets for Class 12 exams. Over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.
As per reports, the HS Result 2026 is expected to be released in the last week of April 2026. In the previous year, the result was announced on April 30, showing that the board follows a timely result schedule.
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HS Result 2026 Key Highlights
Total Students: Around 2.5 lakh
Exam Dates: February 11 to March 16, 2026
Result Status: Expected soon
Official Websites:
ahsec.assam.gov.in
resultsassam.nic.in
results.ahsecregistration.in
DigiLocker
Passing Criteria for HS Exam 2026
To pass the Assam HS exams, students must score:
At least 30%–33% marks in each subject
Minimum 33% overall aggregate
For practical subjects:
30% in theory
40% in practical exams
How to Check Result via DigiLocker
Students can easily download their marksheet using DigiLocker by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Log in using Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Step 3: Go to “Education” section
Step 4: Search for AHSEC or Assam Higher Secondary Education Council
Step 5: Select Class XII Marksheet
Step 6: Enter roll number, name, and year (2026)
Step 7: Download and save your marksheet
Official Websites to Check HS Result 2026
Students can check their results on these official portals once released:
resultsassam.nic.in
ahsec.assam.gov.in
results.ahsecregistration.in
The Assam HS Result 2026 is expected very soon, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students. With multiple official websites and DigiLocker available, checking results has become easy and fast. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and stay updated with official announcements.
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