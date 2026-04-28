Assam HS Result 2026 out at ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Science, Commerce, Arts topper list here

Assam HS Result 2026 out: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has declared the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 Result 2026 today, April 28. Students who have appeared for the Assam board examinations can now access their results online through the official websites, including ahsec.assam.gov.in, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam HS results have been declared for all the streams—Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational. Over 3 lakh students had registered for the examination this year.

Also Read: Assam HS result LIVE

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To check their Assam HS Result 2026, students need to log in using their roll number, roll code, and registration number. The online marksheet will display subject-wise scores, total marks, and qualifying status.

Assam HS Pass Percentage of Different Streams

In the Science stream, a total of 61,580 students registered for the examination, out of which 60,667 appeared. Among them, 54,474 students successfully passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 89.79 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, a total of 19,823 students registered for the examination, of which 19,469 appeared. Out of these, 15,796 students successfully passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 81.13 per cent.

In the Arts stream, a total of 2,47,890 students registered for the examination, out of which 2,41,124 appeared. Of these, 1,91,798 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 79.54 per cent.

Where to check Assam HS result?

Assam HS result 2026 has been made available on the official website. Students waiting for the results can check the Assam HS Result 2026 on the following official websites:

ahsec.assam.gov.in asseb.in resultsassam.nic.in

Also, results are available on DigiLocker and the UPOLOBDHA mobile app

Steps to download Assam HS Result 2026

To download the Assam class 12th result, students need to follow the steps given below:

First, visit the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in Then, click on the link for “HS Final Examination Result 2026” Now, enter the roll number and required credentials Submit details to view the result Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students must know that the online marksheet is provisional in nature. The original marksheet will be issued to the students from their respective schools later.

Important details mentioned on the Assam HS Result 2026 scorecard

Once the Assam HS scorecard has been downloaded by the students, they can check the following details on it. However, if there is any error, then you can contact the board authorities.