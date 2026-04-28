Assam HS Result 2026 out: Here’s how to check scores via DigiLocker and UPOLOBDHA app

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam HS Result 2026 has been announced by the Assam State School Education Board on April 28, 2026. However, due to triggered heavy traffic on official portals, official websites to check Assam HS result 2026: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in have slowed down or temporarily crashed.

Thousands of students who are attempting to check their Assam Class 12 results are facing delays and error messages shortly after the results were announced. Despite the technical glitches, students can still access their scorecards through alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and the UPOLOBDHA mobile application.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE

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How to check Assam HS Result 2026 online (when websites are working):

Students can check their Assam HS result 2026 online at the official website by following the steps given below:

Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in Click on “HS Final Examination Result 2026” link Enter roll number, roll code, and registration details Submit to view and download the scorecard

How to check result via DigiLocker

If the official website is not working, the Assam HS result has also been made available on the DigiLocker website. Students can check by following the instructions given below:

Open the DigiLocker app or website Sign in using your registered mobile number Navigate to the ‘Education’ section Select Assam State School Education Board Enter the required credentials to access your digital marksheet

The marksheet received from DigiLocker can be used for online purposes. However, the original marksheet will be given to students form their respective schools once made available.

How to check the result via the UPOLOBDHA app

Assam HS result 2026 is also available on the UPOLOBDHA app for the students. UPOLOBDHA app is a mobile application for ASSEB HS final results.

Download the UPOLOBDHA app from the app store Log in using your credentials Click on the HS Result 2026 link View and download your marks

Students are advised not to panic if the official websites are unresponsive, as the issue is usually temporary and resolves once traffic subsides. They can rely on alternative platforms to access their results without delay.

The online marksheet remains provisional, and students will need to collect their original documents from their respective schools later.