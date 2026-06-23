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Assam HSLC 10th Compartment Result 2026 out: Check how to download marksheet online

The Assam Board has announced the HSLC Class 10 compartment result 2026 today on the official website. Students can now check and download their mark sheets online using their roll number.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Assam HSLC 10th Compartment Result 2026 out: Check how to download marksheet online
Image Credit: Assam HSLC compartment result 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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