/Assam HSLC 10th Compartment Result 2026 out: Check how to download marksheet online

The Assam State School Education Board has declared the HSLC Compartment Result 2026 today. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the date and time through social media. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their marks online.
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, will declare the HSLC Compartment Result 2026 on June 23 at 11 am. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the update through social media.
Students can check their results on the official website: sebaonline.org.
To access the marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number and login details. Please keep your admit card ready to avoid any last-minute issues.
1. Visit the official website.
2. Choose the “HSLC Compartment Result 2026” link
3 Enter your login details
4. Click the submit details
5. Your result will be displayed on the screen
6. Download and save it for the future
The compartment exam was held for students who couldn't clear one or more subjects in the main HSLC examination. It's a second chance. A real one, pass this, and you don't lose a year.
The Assam Board conducts compartment exams for students who do not score the minimum passing marks in the main exam. To pass, students must get at least 30% marks in each subject.
For core subjects, it is important to pass both the objective (OMR) and descriptive sections separately. Along with this, students must score a minimum total of 180 marks overall to successfully clear the exam.
Once you log in, the online marksheet will display:
Subject-wise marks
Pass or fail status
Other key exam details
Download it and save a copy immediately. Keep it until your school hands over the original documents.
Students who clear the compartment exam become eligible for their Class 10 certificate. From there, higher secondary admissions open up, and the academic journey continues without interruption.
The HSLC compartment result is an important opportunity for students to move forward in their education. With the result being released today, candidates are advised to check their scores on time and keep their details ready for a smooth process.
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