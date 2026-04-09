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NewsEducationAssam HSLC class 10 result 2026: Is it releasing tomorrow at 10 AM? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at sebaonline.org
ASSAM HSLC RESULT 2026

Assam HSLC class 10 result 2026: Is it releasing tomorrow at 10 AM? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be released soon, possibly tomorrow at 10 AM. Students can check and download their scorecards online using their roll number.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Secondary Education Board of Assam is expected to announce the HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on April 10, 2026.
  • Students who appeared for the exams should keep an eye on the official website to check their results as soon as they are released.
  • Make sure to check your result on time and keep a copy of your marksheet for future use.
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Assam HSLC class 10 result 2026: Is it releasing tomorrow at 10 AM? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard at sebaonline.orgAssam HSLC result 2026

The Secondary Education Board of Assam is expected to announce the HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on April 10, 2026. Students who appeared for the exams should keep an eye on the official website to check their results as soon as they are released.

Follow Assam HSLC class 10 result 2026 Live Updates

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date and Time

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The Assam Board is likely to release the Class 10 results on April 10, 2026.

When were the exams conducted?

The Assam HSLC (Class 10) exams were held from February 10 to February 27, 2026.

Where to check Assam HSLC result 2026

Students can check their results online on the official website:

sebaonline.org

The results will first be announced through a press conference, after which the result link will be activated online.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: sebaonline.org

Go to the “Results” section

Click on “HSLC Result 2026”

Enter your roll number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save your marksheet for future use

Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

The online marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Exam name

Subject-wisemarks

Total marks

Result status (pass/fail)

Important tips for students

Keep your roll number ready

Check results only on the official website

Download and save your marksheet

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is expected to be released soon, bringing relief and excitement for students. Make sure to check your result on time and keep a copy of your marksheet for future use.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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