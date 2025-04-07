Assam HSLC Class 10th 2025 Results To Be Out Soon At sebaonline.org- Check Details Here

Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), is set to announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examination results for 2025 in the coming days. All the students who appeared for the class 10th Assam Board Examination will be able to access their result on the official website i.e. sebaonline.org.

The HSLC 2025 Examination took place on 15th February, 2025 to 3rd March, 2025. And practical exams were held on 21st and 22nd January, 2025. Assam board class 10th Examination took place in two shifts. Shift 1 was from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift was from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Last year, the results for class 10th were released on 20th April, 2024. So the board is expected to announce the result this year around the same date.

Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Results 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official website - sebaonline.org.

Step 2- Find the “Results” tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Choose “HSLC Results 2025” from the given list.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like roll number and captcha dn submit.

Step 5- After submission, the HSLC result will appear on your phone screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the marksheet.

Step 7- Take a printout of your marksheet for the future reference.

Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Results 2025: Steps to Check the Result via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS Application in your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type “ASSAM10_Roll number”.

Step 3- Send this message to the number- 56263.

Step 4- Your result for class 10th Goa Board will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Save the message for the future reference

Last year, in 2024, a total number of 4,19,078 students appeared for the class 10th Assam HSLC board out of which 3,17,317 students were able to pass the examination. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 75.7% . Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for the quick access of their roll numbers and keep checking the official website for all the important updates.