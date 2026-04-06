Assam HSLC Result 2026: Will class 10th results be declared on April 10? Check details here
HSLC result date 2026: Assam HSLC class 10 result 2026 will be announced by officials on April 10, 2026. However, official confirmation notification containing the date and time is still awaited. Check the article below for complete details.
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HSLC result date 2026: The Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon, bringing anticipation for thousands of students across the state. While the official confirmation regarding the SEBA HSLC result 2026 date is still awaited, students who appeared for the exams are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check their results online as soon as the link is activated.
This year, over 4 lakh students appeared for the HSLC exams 2026, making it one of the largest school-level examinations in Assam. The results will be made available through official websites and digital platforms, ensuring students can access their scorecards conveniently and plan for their higher secondary admissions without delay.
Where to check HSLC result 2026
Students can check their Assam 10th results on:
- sebaonline.org
- resultsassam.nic.in
- asseb.in
The result will be available in online mode only.
How to Download Assam HSLC Scorecard 2026
Follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official website – sebaonline.org
- Click on the link “HSLC Result 2026”
- Enter your roll number and required details
- Fill in the captcha code
- Click on Submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout of the scorecard
These steps allow students to quickly access their marksheet online.
Alternative Ways to Check Result
If the website is slow due to heavy traffic, students can also check results via:
- SMS services
- DigiLocker app
- UMANG app
These platforms provide easy access without website delays.
Details Mentioned on Scorecard
The online marksheet will include:
- Student name
- Roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Division/Grade
- Pass/Fail status
Students should carefully verify all details after downloading. Alos, it should be noted that the online scorecard is provisional in nature. Original marksheets will be distributed through schools later
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