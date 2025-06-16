Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025 DECLARED At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam has officially released the result for the HSLC (Class 10) 2025 compartment exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the class 10th compartment exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. sebaonline.org/ and results.assam.nic.in.

The class 10 compartment examination took place from 23rd May, 2025 to 29th May, 2025. The compartment exam is conducted for the students who couldn’t pass the exams of either one, two or three subjects in exam and those who will clear the compartment exam now will process toward the next class, i.e. class 11th and choose the streams like science, arts or commerce. And students who fail to pass these exams will have to re-appear for class 10.

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- sebaonline.org/

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘HSLC Compartment Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your roll number correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Assam HSLC compartment 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check everything carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your result for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) conducted the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exams 2025 (for theory papers only) for students who had failed in a maximum of three subjects and had secured at least 170 marks in total. To qualify in the compartmental exam, candidates were required to score a minimum of 30% in each subject they appeared for and must have an overall total of 180 marks or more. Students who meet these criteria will be considered as passed and are eligible for admission into higher classes within the same academic year. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.