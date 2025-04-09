Assam HSLC Result 2025 Delayed, To Be Released Soon, Says CM Sarma; Check Latest Update Here

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will not declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 results on April 10. The result link will be activated on the official websites — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in — once the result date is officially announced. According to a statement from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the results will not be released tomorrow. Students and their parents are advised to regularly visit the board’s official website and follow the social media handles of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu for updates on the result date and time.

I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient. April 9, 2025

The SEBA Class 10 board exams 2025 were conducted from February 15 to March 3, while the practical exams took place on January 21 and 22. The exams were held in two shifts — the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. To pass the HSLC exam, students need to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and overall.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official websites — results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Assam HSLC Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the given fields, then click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and take a printout for future use.

The HSLC Examination 2024 was held from February 16 to March 4, and the results were announced within 45 days after the exams ended. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the exams, including 1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls, and 10 transgender students.

The overall pass percentage was 75.70 percent. Among boys, the pass rate was 77.28 percent, while for girls, it was 74.41 percent. Meanwhile, 80 percent of the transgender students cleared the exam. The districts of Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were recognized as the top-performing regions.