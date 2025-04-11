Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Class 10th Result Declared At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB Division 1, formerly SEBA) announced the Class 10 or HSLC exam results on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 10.30 AM. Students who appeared for the exam can view and download their results from the official website i.e. sebaonline.org. Alternatively, the results will also be available on assamresult.in. The Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 3, 2025, in two sessions—morning (9 AM to 12 noon) and afternoon (1.30 PM to 4.30 PM). The exams started with the English paper and ended with subjects such as Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian, and Nepali. This year, 63.98 percent of students passed the Matric examination.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Websites to check result

Here are the websites where students can check their results:

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

assamresult.in

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Here's how to check result online

Step 1: Visit the official websites — results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Assam HSLC Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the given fields, then click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and take a printout for future use.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Last year trends

The overall pass percentage was 75.70 percent. Among boys, the pass rate was 77.28 percent, while for girls, it was 74.41 percent. Meanwhile, 80 percent of the transgender students cleared the exam. The districts of Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were recognized as the top-performing regions.