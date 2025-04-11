Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today At sebaonline.org- Check Steps To Download Marks Memo Here

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will announce the Class 10 or HSLC exam results on Friday, April 11, 2025. Once released, students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website, sebaonline.org. This year, the Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025. The HSLC exams took place in two shifts — the first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

“Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through Websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App from 10:30 AM of 11/04/2025. For downloading the Marks sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and Number. in the space provided," posted State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official websites — results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Assam HSLC Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the given fields, then click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and take a printout for future use.

The HSLC Examination 2024 was held from February 16 to March 4, and the results were announced within 45 days after the exams ended. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the exams, including 1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls, and 10 transgender students.

The overall pass percentage was 75.70 percent. Among boys, the pass rate was 77.28 percent, while for girls, it was 74.41 percent. Meanwhile, 80 percent of the transgender students cleared the exam. The districts of Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were recognized as the top-performing regions.