Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Class 10th Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At Sebaonline.org- Check Steps To Download Marksheet Here

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Class 10 or HSLC Result 2025 tomorrow, April 9. Once released, students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

The SEBA Class 10 board exams 2025 were conducted from February 15 to March 3, while the practical exams took place on January 21 and 22. The exams were held in two shifts — the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. To pass the HSLC exam, students need to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and overall.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official websites — results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “Assam HSLC Result 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code in the given fields, then click on the Submit button.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and take a printout for future use.

The HSLC Examination 2024 was held from February 16 to March 4, and the results were announced within 45 days after the exams ended. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the exams, including 1,87,904 boys, 2,31,164 girls, and 10 transgender students.

The overall pass percentage was 75.70 percent. Among boys, the pass rate was 77.28 percent, while for girls, it was 74.41 percent. Meanwhile, 80 percent of the transgender students cleared the exam. The districts of Chirang, Nalbari, and Baksa were recognized as the top-performing regions.