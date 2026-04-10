Assam HSLC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from Sebaonline.org
SEBA has announced Assam HSLC result 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their marksheets by logging in with their roll number.
- SEBA has officially declared the Assam HSLC Result 2026.
- Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their results.
- This year’s result announcement has made it easier for students to quickly check their performance through official platforms.
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The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been officially declared by SEBA, bringing relief and excitement to students across the state. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their results and download their marksheets online using their roll number.
Result Declared by SEBA
The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been released, and students can now access their scores online. This year’s result announcement has made it easier for students to quickly check their performance through official platforms.
Where to Check the Result
Students can check their results on the following platforms:
Official website: sebaonline.org
DigiLocker app
Mobile applications like UMANG
How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026
Follow these simple steps to download your result:
Visit the official website sebaonline.org
Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link
Enter your roll number and required details
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
Other Ways to Access Results
Apart from the website, students can also check their results through:
DigiLocker app
UMANG application
Topper List 2026
Along with the results, SEBA will also release the Assam HSLC Topper List 2026, highlighting the top-performing students across the state.
The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students as it plays a key role in their academic future. Students are advised to check their results only on official platforms and keep their roll numbers ready. After downloading the marksheet, they should save it carefully for future admission and documentation purposes.
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