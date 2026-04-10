Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035654https://zeenews.india.com/education/assam-hslc-result-2026-out-heres-how-to-download-your-scorecard-from-sebaonline-org-3035654.html
NewsEducationAssam HSLC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from Sebaonline.org
ASSAM 10TH RESULT 2026

Assam HSLC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from Sebaonline.org

SEBA has announced Assam HSLC result 2026. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their marksheets by logging in with their roll number.

 

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SEBA has officially declared the Assam HSLC Result 2026.
  • Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their results.
  • This year’s result announcement has made it easier for students to quickly check their performance through official platforms.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam HSLC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from Sebaonline.orgAssam 10th result 2026

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been officially declared by SEBA, bringing relief and excitement to students across the state. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their results and download their marksheets online using their roll number.

Result Declared by SEBA

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been released, and students can now access their scores online. This year’s result announcement has made it easier for students to quickly check their performance through official platforms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to Check the Result

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

Official website: sebaonline.org

DigiLocker app

Mobile applications like UMANG

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Other Ways to Access Results

Apart from the website, students can also check their results through:

DigiLocker app

UMANG application

Topper List 2026

Along with the results, SEBA will also release the Assam HSLC Topper List 2026, highlighting the top-performing students across the state.

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students as it plays a key role in their academic future. Students are advised to check their results only on official platforms and keep their roll numbers ready. After downloading the marksheet, they should save it carefully for future admission and documentation purposes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland border
Borders don't exist here: Meet the Indians who sleep in Myanmar, eat in India
OnlyFans
OnlyFans star made $67 million in 3 years and retired at 28 - Here's why
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 creates history! Joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: How a multinational BPO became hub for forced conversions
USB-C port
What does 'C' in USB-C stand for? Evolution and benefits of universal charger
Bracelet For Women
Bracelet for Women to Elevate Every Look
Uttar Pradesh Pollution
New UP transport rules effective April 16; check fines and exemptions
blush makeup
Blushes for Fresh, Radiant, Natural Beauty
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
Cameron Green IPL 2026 performance
KKR 3rd Loss Loading? Rs25.20 Cr Green scores 32 vs LSG costs 45 Lakh/Run