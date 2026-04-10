Assam HSLC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from Sebaonline.org

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been officially declared by SEBA, bringing relief and excitement to students across the state. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exams can now check their results and download their marksheets online using their roll number.

Result Declared by SEBA

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been released, and students can now access their scores online. This year’s result announcement has made it easier for students to quickly check their performance through official platforms.

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Where to Check the Result

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

Official website: sebaonline.org

DigiLocker app

Mobile applications like UMANG

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Other Ways to Access Results

Apart from the website, students can also check their results through:

DigiLocker app

UMANG application

Topper List 2026

Along with the results, SEBA will also release the Assam HSLC Topper List 2026, highlighting the top-performing students across the state.

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students as it plays a key role in their academic future. Students are advised to check their results only on official platforms and keep their roll numbers ready. After downloading the marksheet, they should save it carefully for future admission and documentation purposes.