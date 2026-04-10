Assam HSLC Result 2026 OUT: How to download scorecard online and offline via SMS, DigiLocker, and other methods

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been declared, and students can now check their Class 10 results easily. In addition to online methods, the board has provided offline options so students can access their results even without internet.

Where to check Assam HSLC result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Official website: sebaonline.org

DigiLocker app

Mobile app: UMANG

How to check Assam HSLC result 2026 online

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026 Offline (SMS Method)

Students can also check their results through SMS using their mobile network:

Airtel: Send AS10 Roll number to 5207011

BSNL: Send SEBA18 Roll number to 5776

Jio / Idea / Vodafone: Send AS10 Roll number to 58888111

After sending the SMS, students will receive their result directly on their mobile phones.

Other Ways to Access Results

Apart from the official website, students can also check results through:

DigiLocker app

UMANG application

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 can be checked both online and offline, making it easy for all students to access their marks. Students are advised to use official platforms only and keep their roll numbers ready. After checking the result, they should download and save their marksheet safely for future academic use.