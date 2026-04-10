Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035679https://zeenews.india.com/education/assam-hslc-result-2026-out-how-to-download-scorecard-online-and-offline-via-sms-digilocker-and-other-methods-3035679.html
NewsEducationAssam HSLC Result 2026 OUT: How to download scorecard online and offline via SMS, DigiLocker, and other methods
ASSAM 10TH RESULT 2026

Assam HSLC Result 2026 OUT: How to download scorecard online and offline via SMS, DigiLocker, and other methods

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been declared, and students can now check their Class 10 results both online and offline.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been declared.
  • Students can now check their Class 10 results easily.
  • In addition to online methods, the board has provided offline options so students can access their results even without internet.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam HSLC Result 2026 OUT: How to download scorecard online and offline via SMS, DigiLocker, and other methodsAssam 10th result 2026

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been declared, and students can now check their Class 10 results easily. In addition to online methods, the board has provided offline options so students can access their results even without internet.

Where to check Assam HSLC result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Official website: sebaonline.org

DigiLocker app

Mobile app: UMANG

How to check Assam HSLC result 2026 online

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026 Offline (SMS Method)

Students can also check their results through SMS using their mobile network:

Airtel: Send AS10 Roll number to 5207011

BSNL: Send SEBA18 Roll number to 5776

Jio / Idea / Vodafone: Send AS10 Roll number to 58888111

After sending the SMS, students will receive their result directly on their mobile phones.

Other Ways to Access Results

Apart from the official website, students can also check results through:

DigiLocker app

UMANG application

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 can be checked both online and offline, making it easy for all students to access their marks. Students are advised to use official platforms only and keep their roll numbers ready. After checking the result, they should download and save their marksheet safely for future academic use.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland border
Borders don't exist here: Meet the Indians who sleep in Myanmar, eat in India
OnlyFans
OnlyFans star made $67 million in 3 years and retired at 28 - Here's why
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 creates history! Joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026
DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: How a multinational BPO became hub for forced conversions
USB-C port
What does 'C' in USB-C stand for? Evolution and benefits of universal charger
Bracelet For Women
Bracelet for Women to Elevate Every Look
Uttar Pradesh Pollution
New UP transport rules effective April 16; check fines and exemptions
blush makeup
Blushes for Fresh, Radiant, Natural Beauty
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
Cameron Green IPL 2026 performance
KKR 3rd Loss Loading? Rs25.20 Cr Green scores 32 vs LSG costs 45 Lakh/Run