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NewsEducationAssam HSLC result 2026: Result expected to be announced at 10.30 AM? Check exact time, and how to download scorecard
ASSAM 10TH RESULT 2026

Assam HSLC result 2026: Result expected to be announced at 10.30 AM? Check exact time, and how to download scorecard

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is expected to be announced today at 10:30 AM. Students can check their results online using their roll number on the official website.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 is one of the most awaited announcements for students across the state.
  • Thousands of students who appeared for the exams are now eagerly waiting for their results
  • The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to release the results soon, bringing an end to the long wait.
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Assam HSLC result 2026: Result expected to be announced at 10.30 AM? Check exact time, and how to download scorecard Assam 10th result 2026

The Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 is one of the most awaited announcements for students across the state. Thousands of students who appeared for the exams are now eagerly waiting for their results. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is all set to release the results soon, bringing an end to the long wait.

Result Date and Exam Timeline

The Assam Board will declare the HSLC Result 2026 on April 10, 2026. The Class 10 exams for the 2025–26 academic session were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026.

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The board has decided to release the results early this year to complete the academic process on time, especially before the upcoming Assam State Assembly Elections and the festival of Bihu.

Where to Check the Result

Once released, students can check their results on the official website:

sebaonline.org

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website

Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Other Ways to Check Results

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through:

DigiLocker app

UMANG application

Topper List 2026

Along with the results, the board will also release the Assam HSLC Topper List 2026. This list will highlight the students who have scored the highest marks in the state.

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students as it helps shape their academic future. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and check their results only on official platforms. After downloading the marksheet, they should keep it safe for future use in admissions and other processes.

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Samta Pahuja

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