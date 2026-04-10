Assam HSLC Toppers List 2026: Meet Jyotirmay Das, who tops state with 591 Marks, full merit list released
Assam HSLC 2026 results have been declared, with Jyotirmay Das topping the state with 591 marks. The toppers list highlights the best-performing students along with overall pass percentage details.
- The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).
- Along with the results, the board has also released the Assam HSLC Toppers List 2026.
- This year, girls have once again performed better than boys, and the overall pass percentage stands at a steady level.
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The Assam HSLC Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), bringing excitement for students across the state. Along with the results, the board has also released the Assam HSLC Toppers List 2026, highlighting the top-performing students of the year. This year, girls have once again performed better than boys, and the overall pass percentage stands at a steady level.
Assam HSLC Result 2026 Highlights
SEBA announced the Assam Class 10 results on April 10, 2026. The overall performance this year shows a positive academic trend across the state.
Overall pass percentage: 65.62%
Girls'8%
Boys pass percentage: 63.96%
These numbers show that girls have outperformed boys in the Assam HSLC 2026 results.
Assam HSLC Topper 2026
This year, Jyotirmay Das has secured the top position in the Assam HSLC 2026 examination with an outstanding score of 591 marks. His performance has made him the state topper.
Assam HSLC Top 3 Rank Holders 2026
|Rank
|Student Name
|District
|School Name
|Marks
|1st
|Jyotirmay Das
|Barpeta
|Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patharkuchi
|591
|2nd
|Akankha Bhuyan
|Biswanath
|Ambikagiri Rai Choudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya
|589
|3rd
|Jia Farah Islam
|Dibrugarh
|Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh
|588
|3rd
|Surjit Akhtar
|Nalbari
|Little Flowers School, Nalbari
|588
The Assam HSLC Toppers List 2026 reflects the hard work and dedication of students across the state. With Jyotirmay Das emerging as the topper, this year’s results highlight strong competition and academic excellence. These results will now help students move forward into higher secondary education and choose their future academic paths in Science, Commerce, and Arts.
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