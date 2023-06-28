topStoriesenglish2628004
Assam PAT 2023 Result Will Be Declared Today At 5 PM On dte.assam.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

ASSAM PAT Result 2023: Assam will declare the Polytechnic Admission Test result today at 5 PM, scroll down for the steps to download scorecard.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Assam PAT 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will declare the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result today, June 28 at 5 PM. While announcing the Assam PAT 2023 result date and time, the DTE said that the Assam PAT result 2023 will be declared after 5 pm today. The directorate will also make the Assam PAT 2023 result scorecard download link available after 5 pm today. The dte.assam.gov.in website will host the PAT 2023 Assam result link.

Assam PAT 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the Directorate of Technical Education website -- dte.assam.gov.in 
Step 2: Click on the designated Assam PAT result 2023 link 
Step 3: Key in roll number and date of birth on the next window 
Step 4: Submit Assam PAT 2023 credentials Step 5: Download Assam PAT 2023 result scorecard

Assam PAT 2023 Result: Exam Date

The Assam PAT 2023 was conducted on June 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The PAT 2023 was held for admission into 3 years diploma in Engineering and Technology courses for the session 2023-24. 

Assam PAT 2023 Result: Passing Marks

In order to qualify for Assam PAT 2023, candidates need to secure a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in Mathematics and Science. However, SC and ST candidates have a relaxation wherein they need to obtain minimum aggregate marks of 35% and 33% respectively in these two subjects.

