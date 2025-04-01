Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At slrpbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) released the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the written exam can download their admit cards from the official SLPRB website at slrpbassam.in. The commission will release the admit cards for the written test today, April 1. Initially, the admit card was set to be released on March 17, and the exam was planned for March 23. However, the exam date has now been rescheduled to April 6, 2025. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable written exam admit card 2025 by entering their application number, name, and date of birth.

On the day of the exam, candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.

"A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023. After necessary corrections, additional Candidates have been found eligible and included in the list for the Written Test. The number of total shortlisted Candidates are in compliance with the 1:5 criteria of available eligible candidates," states the official notification.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Go to the official SLPRB website.

Select the "Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login information.

After clicking "Submit," the admit card will be shown.

Verify the details, download the admit card, and save a printed copy for future use.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: PET results announced

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has published the additional results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment exam on its official website, slprbassam.in. The cut-off list has also been released alongside the results