Assam Police Constable Answer 2025 Out At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Constable Answer 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has officially released the answer key for the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other Departments today, i.e. 14th April, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website, i.e. slprbassam.in. The Examination took place on 6th April, 2025.

The soft copies of all question paper sets along with their answer keys will be released online and if someone wishes to get a scanned copy of their OMR sheets can download it by paying the amount of Rs. 50. And those who want to raise the objection against the provisional key can raise it from the official website by paying the amount of Rs. 500 per question. The official notice says “Objection must be supplemented with proper justification and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void. If the justification for challenging a particular Answer key is found valid by the expert Committee constituted to examine the challenges, then the amount of Rs. 500/- will be refunded to the source from where the amount was paid.”

Assam Police Constable Answer 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official SLPRB website- slprbassam.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- a new will page will appear to login. Enter your login credentials like Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4- After submitting the details, Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5- View and download the PDF.

Step 6- Check everything thoroughly to make sure there are no issues.

The notice also said that “On receipt of application with payment the concerned Candidate will receive SMS in his/her registered mobile within next one week of receiving the application. After receipt of SMS the applicant can download the scanned copy of his/her OMR Answer sheet by logging-in to the SLPRB website…" All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.