Assam Police Constable PET Additional Result 2025 Declared At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Assam Police Constable PET Additional Result 2025: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has announced the additional list of the candidates who are eligible for the written examination for the post of Constable because of the rectification of an error in the Physical Efficiency Test results, making sure that all the deserving candidates are considered for the next step of the recruitment. Candidates can view their results on the official website, slprbassam.in. “A rectification process was conducted due to a logical sequencing error in the software program that affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for Constable (AB & UB) and Constable (Communication) in pursuance of the Advertisement dated 06-10-2023,” states the official notification.

Candidates who are now eligible for the written examination have to download their admit card from the official SLPRB website which is slprbassam.in, from 11 AM on 1st April 2025 which was earlier supposed to be released on 17 March 2025.

They also mentioned that after the corrections, they released the updated list of candidates who are eligible for the written test. This change ensures compliance with the 1:5 ratio rule, which says that there must be five times as many applicants for the written exam as there are open positions.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment: Exam Dates

The Written Examination for the Assam Police Constable recruitment will now take place on 6th April 2025 which was earlier scheduled on March 23. SLPRB mentioned that the exam date has been postponed due to administrative reasons.

Assam Police Constable Jobs 2025:Steps to Download the Result

Step 1- Go to the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in.

Step 2- Click on the "Constable Commando PET results."

Step 3- Enter the required details.

Step 4- Submit the details and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Download and print the result for future reference.

Posts and Vacancies for the Written Exam

The written exam will be conducted for multiple posts under Assam Police, including:

Constable (UB) in Assam Police- 1,645 vacancies

Constable (AB) in Assam Police- 2,300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO- 1 vacancy

Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe)- 144 vacancies

Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe)- 1 vacancy

Boatman in Assam Police- 58 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication)- 204 vacancies

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO- 2 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication)- 262 vacancies

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO- 3 vacancies

Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam- 39 vacancies

Constable (Grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam- 269 vacancies

Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam- 5 vacancies

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam- 12 vacancies

Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam- 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department, Assam- 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam- 2 vacancies

Teacher in Prison Department, Assam- 4 vacancies

Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam- 2 vacancies

Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam- 1 vacancy

All the candidates are advised to check the official SLPRB website for all the important updates regarding the recruitment procedure.